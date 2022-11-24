PUBG: New State latest update released: Respawn system, new weapons and new rules introduced

The November Update for NEW STATE MOBILE is now available on Android and iOS. With the latest updates, KRAFTON is introducing a new respawn system, Shooting Gallery mode, new weapon customizations, and Survivor Pass Vol. 13 for the battle royale game.

The New State Mobile November patch notes includes some changes for the early phases of game, Shooting Gallery mode to help players practice their in-game combat skills and battle for high scores, a new SL8 Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR), customization of Suppressor Barrel, map and mode updates and more. The battle royale game by Krafton now also has a new respawn system to help players get another life in a match if they get eliminated within the second phase of the Blue Zone without a teammate's request.



Here are the key highlights of Krafton's New State Mobile November updates-



New State respawn update

The new game rule will now help players get back in a match if they get eliminated within the second phase of the Blue Zone during a battle royale match. Players can now re-enter in the match without the help of teammate's Greene Flare Gun.

The feature is now available for both solo and squad modes.



New State shooting gallery mode

This new training mode will now allow New State players to practise their in-game shooting skills. Along with that players will be able compete and earn high scores to move up the leaderboard in the Shooting Gallery.

While practice, the battle royale game is also allowing players to choose their preferred weapon for the three one-minute rounds in the shooting gallery mode. Krafton will also award rewards to New State players for their Shooting Gallery mode ranking at the end of season.



New rifle-SL8 DMR

Krafton has added a new rifle- SL8 DMR, which comes withs 5.56mm ammunition. The weapon comes with a strong damage output and players can equip it with different attachments including barrel, scope, magazine and stock.



New Survivor Pass Vol. 13

GLC's Carrie Mcgrath is the main character in Survivor Pass Vol. 13. Everyone who completes the story quests in the pass will be able to have her facial appearance for free. Carrie Mcgrath's full costume set will also be available to those who upgrade to the Premium Pass.

Players will also get additional awards as they level up in the Survivor Pass. In addition, players who got the Premium Pass can get the New State Credits (NC) refunded after they reach a certain pass level.