PUBG: New State pre-registration now live in India, game to launch later this year

After last year's standoff with the government over the ban on PUBG Mobile, Krafton has now opened pre-registration for the sequel, called PUBG: New State, in India. The announcement comes two months after the South Korean company launched Battlegrounds Mobile India, the desi version of PUBG Mobile, amid much fanfare. You can go to the Google Play Store on Android and App Store on iPhone to pre-register for Krafton's PUBG: New State.

According to Krafton, the Indian pre-registration for PUBG: New State comes piggybacking on the "great excitement" that Indian players showed for the international pre-registration. PUBG: New State went up for pre-registration worldwide earlier this year but India, along with China and Vietnam, was not a part of the rollout. But Krafton always had plans to launch PUBG: New State in India. In a gaming convention earlier this year, Krafton's head of corporate development, Sean Hyunil Sohn, had hinted at a possible launch of the game after Battlegrounds Mobile India had successfully entered India's gaming space.

"Knowing that PUBG IP from Krafton is enjoying countrywide popularity in India and our Indian fans have high interest in the launch of PUBG: New State in India, we at PUBG Studios are doing our best to offer a battle royale experience only we can deliver based on the stable service for our Indian fans," said Minkyu Park, executive producer for PUBG: New State.

The interesting development here is the name PUBG, even though it is a different game from last year's PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile arrived in India earlier this year as Battlegrounds Mobile India within the context that the term "PUBG" is infamous and belongs to a banned entity. But PUBG: New State brings Krafton back to square one because it is enthusiastically promoting the game and the term "PUBG" in it.

Before the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton desperately wanted to ensure that Battlegrounds Mobile India stays dissociated from PUBG, just enough not to irk the government. And even after putting so much thought into the relaunch of PUBG Mobile in India, the company managed to draw some unwanted attention from Indian politicians who urged the government to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India long before its launch.

We have reached out to Krafton for clarity on going ahead with the pre-registration of PUBG: New State in India despite knowing the name of the game has "PUBG" in it.

PUBG: New State is due for launch later this year and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms as a free-to-play game. The game is set in the year 2051 with a post-apocalyptic theme wherein there are futuristic weapons and drones for players to make use of. There are several other new elements in the game that set it apart from PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile India.