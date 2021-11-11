PUBG New State quick review: Brings back PUBG Mobile in true essence

PUBG: New State is Krafton's second attempt at making PUBG popular in India again. The first one was Battlegrounds Mobile India, which it launched earlier this year after a long discussion with the Indian government around circumventing the ban on PUBG Mobile. As a result, BGMI was stripped off of a few things that still annoy me. I am talking about the censoring of blood and dressing of avatars in what could be Krafton's way to conform to the "Indian culture". But was it? Krafton's new PUBG: New State brings everything back right to its place, as if it brings back PUBG Mobile in true essence to India.

PUBG: New State went live for download on both Android and iOS devices earlier today after suffering a minor hiccup in the initial launch. After the hurried release on Android, Krafton had to face the irk of PUBG: New State players, who were welcomed with an unwelcome message that said "Unable to connect to the server" However, later, the issues were fixed for Android while the game's iOS counterpart also arrived at the new schedule of 11.30am. Well, as soon as the game became available, I played two matches, once on the Oppo Find X3 Pro and once on the iPhone 12 Pro. I think it can surpass the success of PUBG Mobile, if not Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The goal is simple. You team up with three other people either by creating your own squad or letting the computer choose your companions. Then, you fight with your enemies until you and your teammates are the only ones left. It is a simple "survive till the last minute" game but with more frills that are supposed to bring back the excitement and adventure of being in a battle royale. There are drones that hover above you and it kind of makes me excited but a little scared at the same time because someone might be keeping a tab on me. The weapons have been upgraded and bring better gunplay. And might I say, I was thrilled to play after that anticipation.

But I must also tell you that because of several commonalities with its brethren, Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile, it was not as exciting as I thought it would be. I mean there was nothing new, at least in the initial few steps of booting the game. You sign in to the game through your Google account, Facebook account, and Apple ID (depending on the device you are using) or an existing PUBG account. Then, you have to grant it permissions and allow it to download the remaining elements. When you are done with the setup, you will notice a resemblance. It is exactly like how you set up and begin playing PUBG Mobile - a sigh of relief for players that were served a paranoid version in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this year. It is a welcome change, one that shows Krafton is ready to appeal to gamers more than anyone.

But Krafton had to cave in when it came to the question of whether underage players should be left unchecked. There is an age verification system in place and, much like its counterpart in Battlegrounds Mobile India, it does not work properly. So, if you are a parent reading this review, be informed that your kid has not really provided validation through a mobile number - which, according to Krafton, represents parent's or guardian's consent to the player below 18 years. Krafton's intent is good but the implementation is shoddy, at least at this point in time.

Beginning the match involves a wait time of 60 seconds, so that you brush up your skills of punching people around you loitering. When the match begins, you are aboard a plane and you have to jump to touch the ground and start your crusade of picking up loot and weapons. The map you land on is called Troi, which is 8x8 in size - enough to accommodate 100 players. Its main attractions are the Exhibition Hall, Laboratory, Military Camp, Luxury House, Graveyard, Trailer Park, and City Park. In other words, these are the locations where you will find a maximum stash of weapons and other items. That means you will also see most players at these places, so just load your gun and take a headshot.

Exploring the map further shows you things like EVs and the trams that you can use to go to different places in the game. You will find them useful when you want to explore uncharted areas of the map. Do what you may, but remember one thing: you have to finish your enemies. And in this version, they shed blood, so be prepared to see some gore. You see weapons such as Vector, Crossbow, AWM, Grenade Launcher, Beryl M762, M416, AKM, and M24. But the best thing is that you feel at ease when switching between different weapons. The gunplay is great here.

I lost one of the two games played, but the experience was good. I have yet to unlock the Erangel map in the game, but so far so good. And I think that will be as good as Troi. All-in-all, PUBG: New State does not stray far from PUBG Mobile, but brings a few extras that you are definitely going to like. If Battlegrounds Mobile India marked the comeback of PUBG Mobile, PUBG: New State brings back its spirit and that is what gamers were anticipating. Weren't they?