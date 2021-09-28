PUBG: New State release date leaked again, new battle royale coming ahead of Diwali

PUBG: New State release may take place on October 31, which is ahead of Diwali, now. This is a bit of a disappointment for people who were anticipating the launch would happen sometime towards the end of September or early October. The new release date has appeared on Apple's App Store listing of PUBG: New State, which is available for pre-registration on both Android and iOS in India. The game is a sequel to PUBG Mobile - Battlegrounds Mobile India in India's case - with the theme set in the year 2051, featuring futuristic weapons.

When you pre-register for PUBG: New State on the App Store, you can see the announcement just below the logo on the left side. It says: "Expected 31 Oct 2021". Usually, these dates are correct because Apple requires developers to give a tentative date for the release. This is not the case on the Google Play Store, where you may not see an expected date for a game you want to pre-order. If true, the October 31 release will happen nearly four months after Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India was released.

The listing also says that the content "may change without notice and the final product may be different." This only means that Krafton may make changes to the game before the release and that these changes may not be communicated to you through this listing. But it is only seldom that major changes happen at the release.

A previous report by IGN India suggested that PUBG: New State would be released in India on October 8. The report cited information from the Apple App Store, which we could not independently verify back then. This can only mean that Krafton has delayed the release of the game in India, if not elsewhere. The game may have been scheduled previously to arrive around the start of October.

Krafton has not announced an official date though.

The system requirements of PUBG: New State are also now available for both Android and iOS platforms. People with an iPhone 6s or later running iOS 13.0 or higher version will be able to run PUBG: New State. Similarly, Android folks need to have at least 2GB of RAM on their devices that run Android 6.0 or later. The requirements suggest the game may not be for low-end phones, but since Krafton has not officially launched the game, there is some hope.