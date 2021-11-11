PUBG: New State released for Android users in India via Google Play Store

PUBG: New State is now available for download from the Google Play Store in India. The release takes place only a few moments ahead of the schedule, which is why the iOS version was not downloadable at the time of writing. The "Install" button is live next to the PUBG: New State listing on the Google Play Store, which you can tap and start downloading the game on your eligible phone.

Set in 2051, PUBG: New State shows the future of the PUBG universe. It has better graphics and more dynamic gunplay, but most importantly, the weapons and other items in the game make it a bit different. You can use drones in the game, store your loot and weapons inside the trunk of a vehicle, and customise your guns using more options. The game has arrived with just one map right now and it is called Troi. This 8x8 open world map will host 100 players at the beginning of the match, but only one team will survive till the end.

PUBG: New State system requirements

Your phone is eligible to download PUBG: New State if it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later and has at least 2GB of RAM. The phone also needs to have a 64-bit processor inside, but since the new generation of processors are mostly based on that architecture, it should not be a concern for you.