PUBG: New State releasing tomorrow, check system requirements for Android and iOS, policy for under 18 players

PUBG: New State is coming tomorrow and it will mark the beginning of a new era for the universe of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. The game, set in the year 2051, brings some interesting features and advanced weapons. There is huge anticipation around the game, which was made available for pre-ordering in India a few weeks back, but the global version was up for pre-orders much before that.

Tomorrow's launch follows the final technical test that Krafton conducted recently to iron out any last-minute glitches or things that could inconvenience. "As we put some final touches on the game before launch, we can't wait for you all to experience next-gen battle royale with PUBG: NEW STATE!" said Krafton in a statement. There is also a new trailer for the game that teases all-new features that you will see in PUBG: New State.

So, while you are excited about playing PUBG: New State tomorrow, a few things to get you started. Make sure your phone supports the new game and for that, Krafton has listed the minimum system requirements, so check these out and see if your phone will be able to run PUBG: New State.

Android

If your phone has Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher, a 64-bit processor (any new-generation processor from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Exynos, or Unisoc), and at least 2GB of RAM, PUBG: New State will be supported. Some phones that have 2GB of RAM run the Go edition of Android, so they will not be able to support the game.

iOS

Krafton will be releasing PUBG: New State simultaneously to the iPhone. You need to have iOS 13.0 or later on your iPhone and iPod touch, iPadOS 13.0 or later on your iPad. The game's size is 1.5GB, according to the App Store listing, so make sure your iPhone has enough space.

Now that you know the system requirements, a few things about the privacy policy of PUBG: New State. A major portion of the policy is similar to that of Battlegrounds Mobile India. For instance, underage players, i.e., those who are not 18 years old will need to provide the consent of a parent or a guardian through mobile number verification. But this system is not so reliable. I tried it on Battlegrounds Mobile India and found that it is easy to just dismiss the prompt that asks for your age. Once you do that, it does not matter if you are underage to play the game.

Another important aspect of the privacy policy is that your data will be stored on Indian and Singaporean servers, but Krafton has mentioned that there is a possibility that some data will be hosted on Korean servers. There is no mention of Chinese servers in the privacy policy, though.

PUBG: New State release time and date

Krafton will release PUBG: New State on Android and iOS at 9.30 am IST on November 11.