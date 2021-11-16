PUBG: New State to Call of Duty Mobile, Realme GT Neo 2 is a good option for gamers

Realme's GT series is its line of premium phones and that means you get mostly the best specifications for a modest price. One of those phones is the Realme GT Neo 2 that arrived only recently with several features. The phone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is one of the best ones for high-end gaming, and comes with Realme UI, a forked-up Android skin that facilitates playing games such as PUBG: New State. I have been using the Realme GT Neo 2 for a long time now and it has only impressed me with how well it can handle battle royale games.

Although I have been spending a good deal of my spare time playing Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Realme GT Neo 2, it was only after I tried PUBG: New State that I got a tad bit more excited about battle royale games. PUBG: New State is not a big improvement over PUBG Mobile, but to people in India who have been served Battlegrounds Mobile India, it is the comeback of one of the biggest battle royale games. And using the Realme GT Neo 2 for that is just icing on the cake.

While the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor ensures the games load fast and their proper functioning without any frame drops or lags, the software is what makes playing more convenient through the Game Space tools. I am going to take you through my experience of playing PUBG: New State, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and Call of Duty Mobile and hope to help you make a decision about the Realme GT Neo 2 if you are a gamer.

PUBG: New State

Krafton's new battle royale game, PUBG: New State, is as refreshing as it gets for people who have been disappointed since last year's ban on PUBG Mobile. Although Battlegrounds Mobile India, kind of, brought the thrill of playing last-man-standing games, the absence of true elements made it a bit bland. PUBG: New State brings back all those elements and, so, I thought Realme GT Neo 2 is one of the best phones to try it on.

Not only the high-refresh rate of the AMOLED display makes the graphics look amazing and smooth, but the ergonomics of the phone allow for easy handling. The processor is as fast as it is, so it is needless to say that there was not even once when I felt the game was lagging or its frames were being dropped during the gameplay. Handling of the game is also good, thanks to the high touch sampling rate. One of the inconveniences when playing games like these without earphones is you end up muffling the sound because your palm has to rest just over the speaker. Well, that is only true when there is a single speaker on the phone, but the Realme GT Neo 2 has stereo speakers. That ensures the sound remains adequately loud, in addition to giving it more richness.

Realme GT Neo 2's 5000mAh battery lasts long enough to play several matches at high quality. I am not a full-time gamer and play games for around one hour daily. Therefore, a battery capacity this high is more than enough. But even if you play PUBG: New State for more than five-six hours a day, you will not have much of a problem. That is also because of the 65W fast charging technology that the GT Neo 2 comes with. I thoroughly enjoyed playing PUBG: New State but it would have been nicer if I had only won all the matches.

Call of Duty Mobile

Battle royale games are mostly the same. You have to remain alive till the end. I keep switching my game preferences from time to time to ensure monotony does not creep in, and, so, I turned to Call of Duty: Mobile. Frankly, I like Call of Duty Mobile because of the ease that I feel when playing it. I am not sure if it is just me, but I find Call of Duty Mobile a lot more convenient for mapping the battlefield and finding enemies to kill. Well, Realme GT Neo 2 just amplified that feeling.

The phone's processor, display, and battery are absolutely perfect for scoring a win. Killing enemies is not that difficult, but whatever difficulty there may be can easily be overcome if you deal your cards right. I mean only metaphorically here. A good strategy of hide and shoot can land you a victory, but do not ignore Realme GT Neo 2's part here, which is crucial. The highly responsive display makes it easy to move around.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Well, if PUBG: New State ran impressively well, there is no way Battlegrounds Mobile India will perform any worse. I mean, since both games are more or less the same, the experience ends up being too, if you do not count the extra frills, such as drones in PUBG: New State. Realme GT Neo 2's specifications take good care of the game's and gamer's needs. As a result, you end up having more chicken dinner than you thought you would.

Realme GT Neo 2 as a gaming phone.

Realme is one of the ambitious brands that want to take mobile gaming to the mainstream and beyond. That is why phones such as the GT Neo 2 are important, because not only do they let customers realise how good mobile gaming can be, but they also bring competition to the market. Realme GT Neo 2 only costs Rs 31,999 but the kind of gaming experience it can give you is only worth your applause.