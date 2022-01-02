PUBG: New State to get new map, other features in updates in 2022: What we know so far

PUBG: New State is getting a brand new map along with major updates. Publisher Krafton announces in a new post that a new map will be coming to the popular mobile battle royale shooting game in mid-2022.

According to several reports, gaming enthusiasts have loved the enhanced graphics of the PUBG New State. Like PUBG Mobile and BGMI, PUBG New State also comes with impressive gifts and rewards.

In the recent announcement, Krafton has released three pictures to provide us with a brief look at the new map that will be sent off on PUBG: New State in 2022. The map seems to have a blend and match of slopes and fields just as present-day structures and a focal city tower.

The new map appears to be a semi-urban, semi-hill-like terrain that also features plains as well as plenty of buildings. PUBG: New State is also set to get its first major updates in the first two months of 2022. The game, which launched in India in November last year.

Krafton said, "We also want to make sure to provide all our global survivors the best service and gaming experience, regardless of location or device. We will strive to actively seek to open and transparent communication with all our survivors and listen to the community to build better Battlegrounds together."

Krafton is celebrating the new year with gamers by offering six chicken medals and three royale chest crate tickets. The developer has revealed a new PUBG: New State redeem code. The latest PUBG: New State redeem code is HAPPYNEWSTATE. It can be redeemed at the official Pubg: New State redemption website.

In addition to the new map, PUBG: New State is promised to get its first batch of major updates in the first two months of 2022. Krafton also noted that one of its biggest priorities in 2022 will be "to continue making updates and improvements" to meet expectations.