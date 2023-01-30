PURE EV launches India's most affordable electric motorcycle at Rs 99,999 with 130 km range

PURE EV, an India electric two-wheeler company, has announced the launch price of its electric motorcycle, the ecoDryft. The motorcycle will retail for Rs 99,999 (ex-Showroom Delhi, inclusive of state subsidy). The ecoDryft is available in four colors - Black, Grey, Blue, and Red.

PURE EV claims that ecoDryft has been designed and developed at PURE EV's technical and manufacturing center in Hyderabad.

PURE EV ecoDryft Price

It's worth noting that the launch price of Rs 99,999 is exclusive to the state of New Delhi, and the ecoDryft has a pan-India ex-showroom launch price of Rs 1,14,999. The on-road price will vary depending on the state-level subsidies and RTO fees respectively. PURE EV is also expanding its dealer network across all leading cities and towns. The company claims that it is already exporting its products to countries in South Asia and further plans to expand into Africa and Middle Eastern markets.

PURE EV ecoDryft Performance

The motorcycle gets a top speed of 75 kmph and an on-road range of up to 130 km with three driving modes. The ecoDryft's drive-train includes an AIS 156 certified 3.0 KWH battery with smart BMS and Bluetooth connectivity, powered by a 3 kW motor and a digital instrument cluster.

In a statement, Rohit Vadera, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PURE EV, said, "Over the last two months, we deployed demo vehicles across our 100+ dealerships PAN India for test drives and received phenomenal response from the consumers. The bookings are now open for ecoDryft across all of our dealerships and delivery of the first batch of vehicles to customers will begin from the 1st week of March."

Vadera claimed that ecoDryft's launch is important as 65 per cent of the country's 2W sales are coming from commute motorcycles.