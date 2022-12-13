Pushed out and trolled by Elon Musk, former top Twitter exec forced to flee home for safety

Twitter has been in a mess for a long time now and things still don't seem to be getting better for many of its employees. After acquiring the company, Elon Musk made quite a few harsh decisions and laid off thousands of employees. Some of them who were not confident about his leadership and work style also left the company. One of them is Twitter's former top executive, Yoel Roth, who has reportedly been forced to flee home for safety.

Roth, who is Twitter's former head of trust and safety, has left his home with family because of intense threats of violence against him. Twitter's former top official has been facing threats after his communications with other top Twitter officials were leaked online in a series of tweets by journalists Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss. This is something that Musk is calling Twitter Files.

Roth has been the centre of attention because he was involved in making decisions regarding what tweets should be removed and what accounts deserve to be suspended. He was the one who was in the discussion panel for deciding whether the account of then-President Donald Trump should be suspended in 2021. The social media giant had eventually suspended Trump's account, but Musk reinstated it after conducting a poll on Twitter.

The attacks against Roth intensified after Elon Musk misinterpreted in more than one tweet that the former Twitter head supported pedophilia, according to details revealed by The Washington Post.

There are reports claiming that Musk used to be a good supporter of Roth when he was in the company, but after he forcefully left Twitter because he didn't comply with Musk's work style and demands, Twitter's boss reportedly went personal and attacked him. Just a few weeks back, Musk publicly came out in defense of Roth after he was accused of left-wing bias based on old tweets.

Roth worked as Twitter's head of trust & safety for two weeks even after Elon Musk bought Twitter for about $44 billion. The former top Twitter executive left the social media company in mid-November.