Qualcomm is bringing Apple’s satellite messaging feature to Android phones

Qualcomm has announced that its new processors and modems will come with a feature called Snapdragon Satelllite, which will help people contact concerned authorities in an emergency, in case there is no network. The chipmaker is able to achieve this with the help of the Iridium satellite network. The company has confirmed that there will also be other use cases for this feature. This seems to be more powerful than Apple's Emergency SOS feature.

After Apple launched its iPhone 14 series with exclusive satellite emergency messaging, reports of people being saved by this feature started emerging. The feature is pretty useful, but non-iPhone users can't take advantage of this feature. Though, we all knew the feature would come to Android sooner or later.

The good thing is Qualcomm is implementing it in a better way to offer a better experience to Android users and give tough competition to Apple. The chip maker has confirmed that Android phone users will be able to send and receive messages, even in areas without cell coverage. The feature will not only be useful in emergency cases, but will also support SMS texting, and other messaging applications. Qualcomm has confirmed that the feature will be "recreation in remote, rural, and offshore locations".

People won't be allowed to exchange messages for free. There will likely be some changes in services. "The cost of the satellite-based messaging service and dependent services will depend on OEMs and service providers and how they choose to offer the service," the chipmaker said.

The new Satellite feature will be available on devices that have Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. Initially, Snapdragon Satellite feature will remain limited to use in emergency situations, so that you can contact someone for help if you are in a remote area without mobile service. Qualcomm is saying "premium messaging" will arrive later, and people will be required to pay extra for this. Emergency texting could either be free or might cost a little, as per the details revealed by the chipmaker. It is worth pointing out that this isn't something Apple has offered yet and it only lets you send texts via satellite using its SOS feature.

The company has also explained how the feature works. "Snapdragon Satellite leverages Garmin Response. When you send an SOS, response coordinators immediately see the customer's Latitude/Longitude in their proprietary mapping and response coordination software to determine the appropriate agency to coordinate the rescue," Qualcomm said.