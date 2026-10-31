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Quote of the Day by John Ternus: 'Our respect for the user and for building products that are helpful and beneficial to people - that is job one'

Quote of the Day by John Ternus: 'Our respect for the user and for building products that are helpful and beneficial to people - that is job one'

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has held a number of senior engineering positions, eventually becoming Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by John Ternus: 'Our respect for the user and for building products that are helpful and beneficial to people - that is job one'John Ternus is an American technology executive and the CEO of Apple

"Our respect for the user and for building products that are helpful and beneficial to people - that is job one.” A quote by John Ternus, CEO of Apple.

Ternus stated that Apple does not chase industry AI trends or "ship technology for technology's sake". Instead, the focus is on how technology can build profound, practical, and "incredible experiences" for users.

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Who is John Ternus?

John Ternus is an American technology executive and the CEO of Apple. He is best known for his long-standing leadership in Apple’s hardware engineering organisation and his role in overseeing the development of several of the company’s most important products.

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has held several senior engineering positions, eventually becoming Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. In that role, he was closely involved in the development of products including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and AirPods, helping drive Apple’s hardware innovation and product integration.

Known for his engineering expertise and low-profile leadership style, Ternus became one of Apple’s most prominent executives. He succeeded Tim Cook as Apple CEO in 2026, taking charge of the company as it continues to expand its presence across smartphones, personal computing, wearables, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

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When was this quote said by John Ternus?

John Ternus said this during an interview published on October 20, 2026.

The quote appeared at the conclusion of his feature profile, where he discussed Apple's hardware roadmap, their deliberate approach to artificial intelligence, and why design remains the foundational core of the company.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that Apple's absolute highest priority is to create products that genuinely improve people's lives while treating the user with deep honesty and care.

Instead of building technology just to show off what is technically possible, John Ternus is explaining that Apple measures its success by how safe, helpful, and valuable a device is to a real human being. 

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By calling this "job one," he emphasizes that user trust and well-being are not negotiable options or afterthoughts—they are the foundational rules that guide every single design and engineering decision the company makes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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