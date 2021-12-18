Ranveer Singh's film on 1983 cricket world cup to launch NFTs on December 23

Ranveer Singh starrer 83, which is based on World Cup 1983, are all set to launch the film's digital collectables or NFTs on December 23. The film starring Singh in the lead role chronicles the life of Kapil Dev with a focus on the cricket world cup that India won in 1983. Considering the film is based on such an important historical event, the film director Kabir Khan wants to sell the posters, cricket memorabilia etc as NFTs.

NFTs have become increasing popular amongst Bollywood celebs as well. From Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan, everyone has ventured into NFTs. The NFTs are based on Polygon blockchain and will include the physical cricket memorabilia, animated digital avatars, posters, images and video scenes of the Ranveer Singh starrer 83. "We are delighted to venture into this exciting arena of digital possibilities to provide Bollywood and cricket fans the opportunity to benefit from the movie's box-office success in a manner never done before," Kabir Khan told IANS.

Khan said "'83' is a moment in Indian history that everyone relates to, which makes this a unique opportunity for collectors, and we are excited to see the response."

The makers of 83 have partnered with NFT Labs, Inc and Social Swag, an influencer-led fan engagement platform, for the exclusive release of the movie's NFTs. The CEO of NFT Labs said that considering the film is based on such an important event of history people can own a piece of that moment and own a piece of history!"

On a related note, Salman Khan too has launched its NFT marketplace. The collection of NFTs will include movie clips of Dabangg posters, and stills, among other things.

What are NFTs?

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital properties that are unique or cannot be replaced with anything else. The digital properties can be anything as drawings, music or movie posters.