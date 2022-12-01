RBI to launch Digital Rupee pilot in 4 cities today: Supported banks, and more details

The first pilot of the Reserve Bank of India-issued(RBI) digital Rupee (e₹-R) will begin today, December 1. The central bank earlier this week announced that the digital currency will begin with four banks - State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country. The testing would begin in four cities: Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar and later extend to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla. RBI will include more banks and locations in the coming weeks.

What is a digital Rupee?

The full details of the functioning of the digital Rupee remain unclear at the moment, but the RBI explains that the e-Rupee will be available in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued, and distributed through intermediaries such as banks. E-Rupee will essentially allow users to store in a digital wallet offered by the participating banks. It will be stored on mobiles so that users can easily access it at the time of the transaction.

The digital rupee could be used for Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M) transactions. Payments to merchants can be made using QR codes displayed at merchant locations.

RBI explains that the e-Rupee would offer features of physical cash like trust, safety and settlement finality. In other words, its value will remain the same and not be volatile as a cryptocurrency.

In a release, RBI stated, "The pilot will test the robustness of the entire process of digital rupee creation, distribution and retail usage in real-time. Different features and applications of the e₹-R token and architecture will be tested in future pilots, based on the learning from this pilot."

How is it different from UPI?

Since 2016, the Indian government has been promoting the adoption of digital payments across India. UPI technology by the National Payments Corporation of India heavily promotes cashless payments in the country; however, it has its own quirks. For instance, users have to create an account and back it up with their savings account.

The Digital Rupee, also known as the Central Bank Digital Currency, will let users transact like physical cash but in a digital form. On paper, it means users can transact without any bank involved, though the exact functionality will be clarified once the testing begins.

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoins aren't recognised as legal tender and they have been backed by a Blockchain technology.