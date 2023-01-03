Realme 10 confirmed to launch in India on January 9, key features and design revealed

After teasing its launch, Realme has confirmed the launch date of the Realme 10 4G. The new smartphone will debut in India on January 9 at 12:30 PM IST, the company revealed on its official website. The Realme 10 4G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and features a 90Hz AMOLED display. The latter tech will promise better colours and a viewing experience, while the 90Hz refresh rate will aim to ensure a smooth scrolling and gaming experience. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has also set up a microsite on Flipkart, clarifying its availability on the e-commerce site apart from official retail channels.

The Realme 10 will come with a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor. The secondary camera sensor details remain unclear, though it is going to be a depth sensor or a macro camera with 2 megapixels. Brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo have started experimenting with dual cameras on the back, instead of three sensors, which look fancier. However, most of these brands are still not using an ultra-wide-angle camera sensor as a secondary sensor, which is more utilitarian.

Apart from that, the official poster shows that the Realme 10 features a hole-punch display and the power button likely integrates a fingerprint scanner for biometric security. The 6.4-inch Full-HD+ has a cutout on the top left for the selfie camera. Additionally, the display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which should repel light scratch marks from keys and sharp metal objects. Realme is also boasting the Realme 10 4G's "sleek" design. It measures 7.9mm in thickness and weighs 178 grams. Other features will be officially revealed in the coming days.

The timing of the launch of the Realme 10 4G isn't entirely surprising, as the company's biggest domestic rival, Xiaomi, will introduce the Redmi Note 12 series in India on January 5. The new series will include three smartphones: Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Realme, on the other hand, has already launched two smartphones under its 10 Pro series, including the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus. The Pro Plus model comes with a 108-megapixel camera and a curved display. It costs Rs 24,999 for the base 128 GB storage and 6GB RAM option.

In that case, the Realme 10 4G will be a lot more affordable than its Pro siblings, though it might still bear a price tag of Rs 15,000, which may irk some customers. To be fair, Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi Note 12 is also said to cost more or less the same in India.