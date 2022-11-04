Realme 10 design revealed, camera specification confirmed ahead of November 9 launch

The Realme 10's official design has been revealed ahead of the November 9 launch. In a tweet, Realme showcased the smartphone's blue-purple gradient colour option and dual rear camera setup. The phone features a unibody design, similar to the Realme 9i 5G that launched in India recently. The company has clarified that the Realme 10 series will first debut globally and may come to India later. The upcoming lineup is also expected to include a Realme 10 Pro+.

A render on Realme's Twitter page highlights the company branding at the bottom of the rear panel and the LED flash next to the camera module. A leak pointed out that the Realme 10 series will also include a 3.5mm audio jack, though it is not visible in the renders. The company may also introduce blue and black colour options for the Realme 10.

Ahead of the official launch, Realme has also confirmed some specifications of the vanilla Realme 10, which will succeed the Realme 9 series. The new smartphone will come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and MediaTek's Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 16GB of dynamic RAM (8GB onboard + and 8GB virtual). It may also get variants with 4GB and 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Realme India chief Madhav Sheth also revealed that the phone with the bundled charger can achieve a charge from 0 to 50 per cent in approximately 28 minutes.

Going by the spec sheet, the Realme 10 may cost around Rs 15,000, excluding sale offers.

Official details about Realme 10 Pro+ remain unclear, though Realme earlier teased a Realme 10 smartphone with a curved screen. A TENAA listing has pointed out that the smartphone would draw power from MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM. However, the storage might be capped at 128GB. The smartphone is reported to include a 4890mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.