Realme 10 India launch teased, confirmed to offer MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and more

The Realme 10 will soon launch in India. The company has posted teasers for the launch of its upcoming mid-range phone. The teasers have confirmed that the Realme 10 will pack a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which is a 4G chip. This seems to be pretty surprising considering the brand recently announced Realme 10 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro with 5G support in India. Last year's Realme 9 version was also 5G-compatible.

Now that 5G is available in many Indian cities, people would likely expect tech companies to offer more 5G phones with better specifications. This year, Realme released a lot of 5G smartphones in the market, but we are still witnessing 4G devices under Rs 11,000 because 5G chips are expensive. By the end of 2023, we may get to see brands offering 5G phones in the ultra-affordable price segment too.

While Realme hasn't yet confirmed the launch of a 5G mode, there are chances that we might witness one. There are times when the company has announced a 4G model first and then a 5G variant came after some time. The brand is yet to reveal the official launch date of the Realme 10 as the teasers just say the device is coming soon to India.

The latest teaser shows that this might be Realme's slimmest smartphone yet. A lightweight design will make it easier to handle the device with one hand. It will have rounded edges and the rear camera setup will be a bit prominent. The rest of the details are still unknown. Though, the Realme 10 is already available in Indonesia, so we can expect similar specifications for the Indian model too.

The 4G model has a dual camera setup at the back and a 90Hz display. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which operates at Full HD+ resolution. There is a MediaTek Helio G99 chip under the hood, which is something that the company has already confirmed for the Indian variant.

The Realme 10 has a typical 5,000mAh battery that one will find on several mid-range or budget phones. The company has provided support for 33W fast charge. It will likely bundle a charger in the box because this is a low-priced phone and Realme has so far offered it with all the phones, except for the Realme Narzo 50A Prime.

If the company launches the smartphone with the same specifications, then it is expected to be priced less than Rs 13,000 in India. Do keep in mind that this is just a prediction based on the specifications of the Indonesian Realme 10 variant. More details about the upcoming Realme phone are expected to be revealed soon. It will be interesting to see how Realme will convince consumers to buy a 4G phone because the company has been vouching about the benefits of 5G phones for a long time now. If the price is low, then it would be understandable.