Realme 10 key specifications confirmed ahead of Nov 9 launch: All details

Realme will launch its next-gen Realme 10 series globally on November 9, and the company has confirmed some specifications and features ahead of the official debut. This year's Realme 10 lineup is said to include models - the regular Realme 10 and a more expensive (and premium) Realme 10 Pro+. It could be called Realme 10 Pro, and the exact moniker remains unclear.

At the moment, Realme has confirmed some specifications of the vanilla Realme 10, which include MediaTek's Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 16GB of dynamic RAM (8GB onboard + and 8GB virtual). The phone may get variants with 4GB and 6GB RAM, as well.

Other key specifications of the Realme 10, as confirmed by Realme VP and Head of Realme International, Madhav Sheth to GSMArena, include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The report notes, "Sheth is confident that the 50-megapixel primary camera will deliver comparable results", even though the Realme 9 series features a 108-megapixel camera sensor. The report, citing the senior leader, adds that the Realme 10 can achieve a charge from 0 to 5 per cent in roughly 28 minutes.

Sheth has not specified pricing details, but after looking at the specifications, we can expect it to be priced at around Rs 20,000. The phone's base variant may cost roughly Rs 15,000, excluding bank offers.

Official details about the Realme 10 Pro+ remain unclear, though the smartphone has been a part of a few leaks. As per a TENAA listing, the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and up to 8GB RAM. The storage might be capped at 128GB. It will also reportedly carry a 4890mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The Realme 10 Pro+ may get an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh, while the vanilla model is likely to carry an LCD display. It may be priced at around Rs 25,000.

The Realme 10 series will launch globally on November 9 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans will be able to watch the live event on YouTube and official Realme social media channels. India-specific launch details of the Realme 10 series are yet to be revealed.