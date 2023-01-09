Realme 10 launched: No 5G support but packs a gaming chipset; starting at Rs 13,999

The successor to Realme 9 comes with a punch-hole cutout on the left edge of the screen, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, dual camera sensors on the back that houses a 50MP primary camera, and squared edges. However, it doesn't support 5G.

Specifications

The Realme 10 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 16MP selfie snapper on the front, and Android 13 OS.

The MediaTek Helio G99 SoC is paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. There’s additional 8GB dynamic RAM support. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support which goes from 0 to 50 per cent in just 28 minutes.

The smartphone runs on Android 13-based Realme UI custom skin out of the box. It also supports Hi-Res audio and has a 3.5mm audio jack with a unique gradient design on the back panel.

Design

The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and squared edges, like most other smartphones that are available in the market. However, the design stands out as the company introduced the new 'Light Particle Design.' It comes with 6 nano-layer film that makes it look like cosmic art and reduces fingerprints. This would radiate different colour schemes depending at what angle light hits them. It comes with a 7.95mm thin build, weighing 178g, making it one of the slimmest smartphones.

Camera

The smartphone also features a 50MP AI Camera, a 16MP Selfie Camera, a 2MP B&W Portrait Lens for professional portrait mode, and an increased shutter speed for night photography. It also has an exclusive street photography mode 2.0 which offers a 90’s pop filter and manual control for users to zoom in/out pictures.

The smartphone will be available in two colours - Clash White and Rush Black. It also comes in two storage variants priced at INR 13,999 (4GB+64GB) and INR 16,999 (8GB+128GB).

The biggest drawback is that the smartphone has no 5G support especially at a time when 5G is rapidly reaching parts of the country.