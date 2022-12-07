Realme 10 Pro, 10 Pro+ 5G India launch date, expected specifications, price and everything else

The Realme 10 Pro series is launching on December 8 in India. The lineup will include two models – the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+. The smartphone manufacturer has already confirmed some details about the Realme 10 Pro series ahead of the official launch. Now, a detailed specifications sheet of the global models has been leaked.

The new leak also shows the Realme 10 Pro in all its glory. As per the leaked specs sheet, first spotted by Mobile Octa, the global version of both Realme phones will come with support for 5G connectivity. The leaked specs sheet suggests that the Realme 10 Pro 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor while the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G. In India, though, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will feature MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, the company website suggests.

In India, the Realme 10 Pro series is likely to take on the likes of Redmi Note 12 series, which has been officially teased in the country. Redmi hasn't revealed the exact India launch date of Redmi Note 12 5G series yet, but considering the track record, the new Note series phones could go official early next year.

Realme 10 Pro series specifications leaked

The specs sheet suggests that the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will come packed with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with 800 nits of maximum brightness, while the Realme 10 Pro 5G is tipped to feature a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display that goes up to 680 nits of peak brightness. Both the phones are listed with a 16-megapixel front camera system and Android 13-based Reame UI 4.0 out-of-the-box.

As per the leaked specifications sheet, the Realme 10 Pro series will come in two RAM options – 8GB and 12GB coupled with a 256 GB UFS 2.2 of internal storage. Both the Realme 10 Pro 5G and the 10 Pro+ 5G are tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, respectively.

While these specs are said to be supported by the global models, we believe the Indian variants will more or less pack the same set of specifications with some changes here and there. For instance, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is said to offer a different processor in its Indian version when compared to the global model. The rest of the specifications are expected to be the same.

Realme 10 Pro series price in India

Now, what about the price? Realme Vice president Madhav Sheth previously teased that the India price of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will be somewhere around Rs 25,000. Having said that, we can expect the India price of the Realme 10 Pro 5G to be somewhere around 20,000. Once launched, both these phones will go on sale on Flipkart on the launch date, December 8. It is an online launch event and interested consumers will be able to watch it on Relame's website and YouTube and social media channels.