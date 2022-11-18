Realme 10 Pro, 10 Pro+ with 108MP main camera officially launched

Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ have finally been launched, days after the company introduced the regular Realme 10 globally. Both new smartphones look similar to each other, though they differ widely in terms of specifications. The Realme 10 Pro comes with a Qualcomm chipset, while its sibling carries a MediaTek chipset. Both phones have a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 10 Pro price and specifications

Starting with the Realme 10 Pro, which looks similar to the Realme 9i with a unibody back panel and two rear cameras. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch LCD display with Full-HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The company says the display offers a brightness of 680 nits, and there's a power button on the side, which doubles as a fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the Realme Pro carries a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Its rear camera system includes a 108-megapixel primary camera and a mere 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a single 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Other key features include Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Realme 10 Pro does not have a microSD card slot.

This is why the phone's base variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,200. The top storage model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 1899 (roughly Rs 21,635).

Realme 10 Pro+ price and specifications

The Realme 10 Pro also looks similar to its sibling, though the smartphone has three cameras on the back. Realme has cleverly added the third sensor right next to the secondary camera inside the same circular cutout to maintain uniformity among its new phones.

The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 360 Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has a curve towards the edges, which is a first for the Realme number series.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera system includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. Other key features include Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Its price starts at CNY1,699 (roughly Rs 19,300) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 256GB option costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,700), and the 12GB and 256GB option carries a price tag of CNY2,399 (roughly Rs 27,300).