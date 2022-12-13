Realme 10 Pro: 3 reasons to buy, 2 reasons to skip

Realme 10 Pro is the latest smartphone to launch in the company's number series and the successor to the Realme 9 Pro. So, for those who don't know, the Realme 10 series was recently unveiled in India. Two smartphones have been launched in the series — the Realme 10 Pro, the one I've been using in the Hyperspace colour, and the Realme 10 Pro+, a phone I am genuinely impressed with, be it in terms of the design, price, or internals. Unfortunately, I didn't get a chance to spend much time with that one.

However, I did spend a significant amount of time with the Realme 10 Pro, and here are 3 reasons why you should buy this phone and 2 reasons why you should skip it.

3 reasons to buy the Realme 10 Pro

1. Loud design and a solid build

The Realme 10 Pro more or less sports the same weight and thickness as its predecessor, the Realme 9 Pro, but features a boxy design rather than a curved one. Now, granted, it is a large and tall phone, so managing it can be quite a task sometimes, but that doesn't change the fact that this is a well-built phone. Personally, I am a fan of the hyperspace colour, and while the back does attract smudges because of its glossy finish, Realme has bundled a transparent case inside the box, so that is great.

So, of course, the Realme 10 Pro sports a loud design, and I also understand design is subjective — something that I like, you may not and vice versa. But design aside, the phone is built like a tank. It sports a brushed metal finish. And although the spine is actually plastic, the fit finish is superb. Additionally, the phone also comes with some of the clickiest buttons with amazing tactile feedback.

Overall, in terms of design, the Realme 10 Pro looks good. It is slightly cumbersome to operate with one hand, but the build quality is top-notch, to say the least. Additionally, I also love how slim the bezels are at the front, although I wish the chin could also have been slightly thinner.

2. Performance

The Realme 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is coupled with either 6GB or 8GB RAM, along with 128GB storage standard on both variants. And before talking about the performance aspect of this phone, here's a look at some of the benchmark scores of the Realme 10 Pro.

So, given the Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, the benchmark scores of the Realme 10 Pro turned out decent, and I also didn't face any sort of heating or crashing while running benchmarks. But apart from that, if you're looking for a phone on a budget that can handle your day-to-day tasks easily and also handle casual gaming here and there, the Realme 10 Pro does not disappoint.

3. Battery life

In terms of battery, the Realme 10 Pro gets a 5,000mAh cell under the hood, along with support for 33W fast charging. The good thing is, Realme bundles the charger in the box. Additionally, a full charge usually takes about 1.5 hours.

So, in terms of endurance, the Realme 10 Pro is an absolute champ. The phone's software optimisation is great, it doesn't heat, it runs smoothly, and thus, in turn, the battery drain is handled quite efficiently. Standby times are also solid, and I am talking about hardly a 2-3% drop overnight. And even while using the phone extensively for a day - say after doing multiple hours of video calling, regular calling, social media browsing, YouTube and all that jazz, I was comfortably ending the day with about 25-30% battery left in the tank on a constant basis. So, endurance gets a huge thumbs up. However, charging times could've been better.

2 reasons to skip the Realme 10 Pro

Camera tuning

On paper, the Realme 10 Pro features the much touted 108MP Samsung HM6 sensor for its main camera. However, the software tuning of this hardware could definitely have been better. First things first, you should know that the Realme 10 Pro misses out on an ultra-wide-angle lens that the Realme 9 Pro had. So, along with a main 108MP camera at the rear, you only get a 2MP portrait camera. At the front, there's a 16MP camera for selfies.

Similar to last year's Realme 9 Pro, I am once again not very impressed with the camera performance of the Realme 10 Pro. When it comes to the details in the shot, there are no issues there. The problem lies with the colour science that Realme has gone for on the 10 Pro. And I am not just talking about the saturated tones, but the loose ends in the final results. Things like inconsistent colours and HDR performance, unexpected light flaring, not-so-punchy contrast, shots that look as if I have applied a filter, when I clearly have not and many things here and there are what left me undesired.

Of course, credit is given where it's due — the details in a pixel-binned shot turn out great, but the details are on some other level if you decide to take a full-resolution 108MP shot. But otherwise, just an okay camera performance. Even the selfies, for that matter, looked just passable when clicked in good light, while the ones clicked in low light were nothing to write home about.

Bloatware

The Realme 10 Pro features realme UI 4.0 atop Android 13. So, of course, you are getting the latest and greatest in terms of software, and the experience itself is mostly lag-free and smooth. But my main complaint with realme UI 4.0 is the amount of bloatware. And it's a lot. So much so, that the company has even acknowledged the situation and they are working on rectifying the problem, which is great. But that doesn't change the fact that the bloatware situation is terrible. The user experience is hampered, plus the irrelevant notifications that you get are also very annoying.

Of course, the software experience would have been better if Realme had reduced the amount of junk that is pre-installed, given that the software itself includes some cool features along with nifty customisable options.