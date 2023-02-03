Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition design officially revealed, here is how it looks

The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition's design has been officially revealed ahead of its launch in India on February 10. According to the official poster, the rear panel of the Realme 10 Pro dons a matte black finish with the distinct Coca-Cola branding on the right side. The rims around the rear cameras also have a Coca-Cola red finish to match the FMCG brand's aesthetics. At the bottom left, the Realme logo in silver is prominently visible. Apart from changes in physical design, the smartphone may ship with a tailored Coca-Cola theme out of the box.

This is the first time Realme is collaborating with Coca-Cola to launch a special edition of the Realme 10 Pro. However, Realme has previously launched a special edition of its smartphones. In July last year, the company collaborated with Marvel to celebrate the release of the Thor: Love and Thunder movie. As a part of the collaboration, the company released a special edition of the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor edition with a distinct package.

With the launch of the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition, the two brands may provide the smartphone in a special package with some Coca-Cola collectables inside. This edition may be sold in limited quantities. Hence, Realme is already letting users book the device via its website. Interested fans need to provide their mobile number for booking, and Realme will "contact you on the launch date."

Apart from appearance and special packaging, most specifications are expected to be the same as the regular version of Realme 10 Pro that is already available in India in two storage options. The special Coca-Cola edition will likely come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Specifications-wise, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition will come with a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 695 SoC. It may include a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera on the back. The phone may also pack a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support. Realme phones, unlike Samsung and Apple smartphones, come with a charging adapter in the box. The Coca-Cola edition may get a special coloured charging brick, but that's just a speculation.

Other key features of the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition include a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies, 5G (9 bands), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 6.72-inch display.

The price of the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition remains unclear, though it might be priced under Rs 20,000. With an aggressive price tag, Realme may hope to attract young customers looking for a trendy and special edition smartphone.