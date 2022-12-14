Realme 10 Pro Plus first sale in India Today: Price, specifications and more 

Realme made the 10 Pro series official in India a couple of days ago. The company unveiled two smartphones under the 10 Pro series including the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus. Both the smartphones cater to the mid-range category and come with an interesting set of specifications. The Realme 10 Pro Plus will go on its first sale in India today. The smartphone was previously launched in China.

Realme 10 Pro Plus will be available for purchase at 12 PM on Flipkart. The USP of the Realme 10 Pro Plus is that it comes with a curved display. Realme is the first company to attempt a phone with a curved display in the mid-range segment. It also comes with symmetrical bezels, which is extremely pleasing to look at.

So let us have a look at the price and specifications of the device before you buy it.

Realme 10 Pro Plus: Price and availability

The Realme 10 Pro Plus has been launched in two different variants, including the 6GB and the 8GB variants. The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999. However, with bank offers, the device can be purchased for Rs 23,999. The Realme 10 Pro Plus 8GB+128GB variant can be purchased at Rs 25,999. The smartphone is available in three colour options, including Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue.

Realme 10 Pro Plus: Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display with Full HD+ resolution. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of the optics, the Realm 10 Pro Plus features a quad-camera setup on the rear which includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. Other key features include Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.