Realme 10 Pro Plus quick review: The new mid-range king?

Realme 10 Pro Plus is out in the market. The phone is the second of the two smartphones Realme unveiled in India launched today. With a lot of firsts, the Realme 10 Pro Plus becomes the first phone in the mid-range segment to feature a curved display, a luxury that was only reserved for the premium segment up until now. To drive the show, Realme is equipped with the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus has been launched in the mid-range category, which is already populated with choices. From Nothing Phone (1) to Google Pixel 6a, you get all the viable options under Rs 30,000 in India, so will the Realme 10 Pro Plus stand out? I spent a couple of days testing the phone and here are my first impressions of it.

Realme 10 Pro Plus: Great look and feel

The design of the Realme 10 Pro Plus is one of the leading factors that could draw buyers' attention. The phone features a glossy rear panel with a curved display on the front. The bezels are symmetrical, which is something one has not seen even in the Pixel 7 Pro- a flagship device. There is a punchole cutout on the front that houses the selfie camera. The Realme 10 Pro Plus is also incredibly thin and lightweight. Its compact form factor gives a pleasant in-hand feel. However, it is advisable to use the device with the case available in the box lest you drop it.

The rear panel is home to two round camera modules which house three camera sensors. The LED flashlight occupied a separate place on the panel. The only off putting bit about the design is the glossy rear panel, which is reminiscent of disco lights. The rear panel is a fingerprint magnet, but don't fret, the phone has matte variants, but only if you pick the black and blue variant. People who like flashy panels will probably like it.

Realme 10 Pro Plus: Camera and performance

The Realme 10 Pro features a 108-megapixel camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera. During my brief time with the phone, I could only manage to test the camera outdoors and so far I have no complaints about the daylight shots. The sensors have managed to capture a great amount of details in wide-angle, macro modes. The portrait mode of the phone separates the object from the background fairly well. I am yet to test low-light and night photography and only then can I comment on the true skills of the cameras.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. So far I have not encountered any lags while browsing the phone, downloading heavy apps, jumping from one app to another. However, only when I put the phone through rigorous tests, will I be in a better position to comment on the performance of the phone.

Realme 10 Pro Plus: Should you buy it?

The Realme 10 Pro Plus looks dazzling and has a great in-hand feel. The camera specs are impressive on paper and the daylight performance is so good so far. The Realme 10 Pro Plus is the only phone in the mid-range category to feature a curved display and the first phone to do that in the Realme number series. If you are looking for a good phone under Rs 30,000, you can consider it. For the in depth review of the device, keep following the India Today Tech. The detailed review will be up soon.