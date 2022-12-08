Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme 10 Pro India launch today: Expected price, specifications

Realme is all set to make the Realme 10 series official in India. Under the Realme 10, the smartphone maker will launch two phones including the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus. The smartphone was previously unveiled in China. The Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a curved display, which is a first in the mid-range segment. Apart from that, the phones are also equipped with a 108-megapixel camera sensor.

The phones have also been equipped with powerful processors to drive the show. The Redmi 10 Pro, for instance, comes with a Qualcomm chipset, whereas the Redmi 10 features a MediaTek chipset. The smartphones will be unveiled at 12:30 pm on Flipkart.

So let us have a detailed look at the key specifications as well as the expected price of the device.

Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus: Expected price in India

Realme 10 Pro was launched in two variants including the 8GB and 12GB. The 8GB variant was priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,200), the top variantp storage model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 1899 (roughly Rs 21,635). The Realme 10 Pro Plus, on the other hand, is priced at CNY1,699 (roughly Rs 19,300) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 256GB option costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,700), and the 12GB and 256GB option carries a price tag of CNY2,399 (roughly Rs 27,300).

Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus:Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The steal here is the curved display, which is first to grace the Realme series. It also supports 120Hz refresh rate, and 360 Hz touch sampling rate.

The Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone features a quad-camera system includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. Other key features include Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

The Realme 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch LCD display with Full-HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.The Realme Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the back which includes a 108-megapixel primary camera and a mere 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a single 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Other key features include Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Realme 10 Pro does not have a microSD card slot.