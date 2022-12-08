Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme 10 Pro launched in India, price starts at 18,999

Realme has finally unveiled the Realme 10 series in India. The series include the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus. The new series comes with a lot of firsts including curved display, 108-megapixel camera sensors. The Realme 10 Pro Plus is the first ever device in the mid-range segment to feature a curved display with the thinnest bottom bezels. The Realme 10 Pro, on the other hand, features a flat-edge design.

Talking about the new Realme series, Madhav Sheth, the company head said,

"With the realme 10 Pro series 5G, our aim is to bring more market-defining features to the Number series and bring to it a certain level of premiumness in features for users. Both these smartphones are equipped with flagship-level displays, and powerful 5G processors, reiterating our commitment to democratizing 5G in India. We have successfully reached 50 million number series users globally out of which 30 million users are from India and undoubtedly our users will find realme 10 Pro series 5G to be a fantastic one as well. "

Realme 10 Pro Plus. Realme 10 Pro: Price and availability

The Realme 10 Pro Plus has been launched in two different variants, including the 6GB and the 8GB variants. The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999. However, with bank offers, the device can be purchased for Rs 23,999. The Realme 10 Pro Plus 8GB+128GB variant can be purchased at Rs 25,999. The smartphone is available in three colour options, including Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue.

The Realme 10 Pro, on the other hand, also comes in two variants, including the 6GB+128 and the 8GB+128GB. The former has been launched at Rs 18,999 but the device can be bought at Rs 17,999 with bank offers. The 8GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone is available in Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue colour options. The Realme 10 Pro Plus will go on its first sale on December 14, whereas the Realme 10 Pro will be available starting December 16 on Flipkart.

Realme 10 Pro Plus. Realme 10 Pro: Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The USP of the device is its curved display, which is the first to grace the Realme series, primarily in the mid-range segment. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone features a quad-camera system that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. Other key features include Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

The Realme 10 Pro also comes with a 6.7-inch LCD display with Full-HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.The Realme Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the back which includes a 108-megapixel primary camera and a mere 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a single 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Other key features include Realme UI 4 based on Android 13, 33W fast charging, 5G, and 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Realme 10 Pro does not have a microSD card slot.