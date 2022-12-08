Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme 10 Pro launched: Top specs, features, India price, and everything you need to know

Realme 10 series has been launched in India. The 10 series includes two smartphones including the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus. The smartphones come with an interesting set of specs. Although there is no major difference in the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus in terms of specifications, they differ a lot in terms of design. The Realme 10 Pro Plus features a curved display, which is a first in the mid-range segment as well as Realme's number series. The Realme 10 Pro on the other hand features a flat edge design.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus has been launched in two different variants, including the 6GB and the 8GB variants. The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999. However, with bank offers, the device can be purchased for Rs 23,999. The Realme 10 Pro Plus 8GB+128GB variant can be purchased at Rs 25,999. The smartphone is available in three colour options, including Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue.

The Realme 10 Pro, on the other hand, also comes in two variants, including the 6GB+128 and the 8GB+128GB. The former has been launched at Rs 18,999 but the device can be bought at Rs 17,999 with bank offers. The 8GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone is available in Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue colour options. The Realme 10 Pro Plus will go on its first sale on December 14, whereas the Realme 10 Pro will be available starting December 16 on Flipkart.

Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro top specs

Display: The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution.



Processor: The Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by the Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset. Realme 10 Pro on the other hand is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G Processor.

RAM: Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus come in two RAM variants, including 6GB and 8GB.



Storage: Both the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme Pro 10 Plus comes with 128GB of internal storage.



Software:The Realme 10 Pro and the Realme Pro 10 Plus run on Android 13 out of the box.



Rear camera: Realme 10 Pro Plus features a quad-camera system that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Realme 10 Pro features a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



Front camera: For selfies and video calls, the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro feature 16-megapixel front camera.



Battery: In terms of battery, the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus house a 5000mAh battery.