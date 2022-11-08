Realme 10 series India storage variants, colours options leaked ahead of official launch

The Realme 10 series will launch globally tomorrow, November 9, and its India-specific details remain unclear. The phone is confirmed to be launched in India, but its timeline is unknown. Ahead of the official India announcement, Pricebaba reports the storage variants of the Realme 10 series and colour option. The lineup is said to include three models - Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+.

The report highlights that the vanilla Realme 10 will have two storage options: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage. The phone will reportedly include two colour options: Clash White and Rush Black.

The Realme 10 Pro, on the other hand, is also said to include two storage models. The base model will reportedly have 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The top variant may include 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The report highlights that the Realme 10 Pro will come in Nebula Blue and HyperSpace colour options.

Lastly, the Realme 10 Pro+ will reportedly get three storage options and the base model may include 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The middle variant may get 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and the top variant with 256GB storage. It will be available in three colour options: Hyperspace, Nebula Blue, and Dark Matter.

Realme had earlier confirmed that the Realme 10 series would get up to 8GB of RAM, which likely belongs to the Pro models. The vanilla Realme draws power from MediaTek's Helio G99 chipset, and the Pro+ variant reportedly carries a Dimensity 1080 SoC. The regular model is said to support 33W fast charging, and the top model may get 65W fast charging. If we look at the past launches, the Realme 10 may be priced at around Rs 15,000 in India. The top model could cost around Rs 25,000.

As mentioned, Realme will launch the Realme 10 series in select markets tomorrow, and we will get official information very soon.