Realme 10 with 50MP dual cameras, 33W fast charging launched: Price, specifications

Realme has launched its next-gen Realme 10 smartphones, weeks after teasing. The smartphone has been launched for the global markets, and the India-specific details remain unclear. At the event, Realme unveiled the vanilla Realme 10, while the Pro models were also expected to debut. The Realme 10 Pro and the expected 10 Pro+ may launch on November 17 in China. The Realme 10 comes with a unibody design, similar to the Realme 9i 5G, which launched in India nearly two months ago. Other key features include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

Realme 10 prices

The Realme 10 is available in five storage variants. Customers can also choose between black and white colour options.

-4GB RAM + 64GB storage: $229 (roughly Rs 18,700)

-4GB RAM + 128GB storage: $249 (roughly Rs 20,300)

-6GB RAM + 128GB storage: $269 (roughly Rs 21,900)

-8GB RAM + 128GB storage: $279 (roughly Rs 22,800)

-8GB RAM + 256GB storage: $299 (roughly Rs 24,400)

Meanwhile, Realme India chief Madhav Sheth has announced that a new Realme 10 smartphone with a curved display is launching soon. This could be the Relame 10 Pro or 10 Pro+.

Realme 10 specifications

The Realme 10 comes with a fairly big 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The front panel also has a punch hole at the top left corner that houses the selfie camera sensor. Under the hood, the Realme 10 draws power from the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The chipset comes paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also supports virtual RAM tech that utilises idle memory to increase RAM capacity.

The Realme 10 runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, though Realme has not yet specified the total years of Android OS updates for the smartphone.

Its connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. There's also a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast-wired charging support. For biometric security, the Realme 10 packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 10 includes a dual-camera setup on the back, which is quite rare as rivals in this segment generally prefer packing three sensors on the back. There's a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's a 16-megapixel snapper on the front for selfies and video calls.

