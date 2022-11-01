Realme 10 with MediaTek Helio G99 chipset to officially launch on November 9

Realme has announced that its next-gen Realme 10 series will launch globally on November 9. The launch event will start at 7:30 PM IST, and fans can watch the launch event online on YouTube and Realme's social media channels. At this point, Realme has not clarified how many phones the company is launching under the Realme 10 lineup, though rumours point to the arrival of two devices - Realme 10 and 10 Pro+. The Realme 10 is going to be more affordable and feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

The official poster teases the vanilla Realme 10 will feature a flat-edge design, similar to the iPhone 12 series. The Realme 10 Pro+ (or 10 Pro) will get a curved screen, which is featured on several old premium Samsung phones.

Other than that, official details remain unclear at this point. If we go by the leaks, the Realme 10 Pro+ that was recently spotted on China's TENAA certification site, is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Customers will get another storage option of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will reportedly carry a 4890mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Similar to last year's Realme 9 Pro+, the upcoming Realme 10 Pro+ is said to get an OIS-enabled main rear camera.

On the other hand, the Realme will feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. An old leak pointed out they would come with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Other rumoured features include 33W fast charging and 120Hz LCD instead of an AMOLED display. Pricing details remain unclear at the moment, but more information is expected soon.

But if we go by the specifications and past launches, the Realme 10 may cost under Rs 20,000 and the 10 Pro+ may be priced at around Rs 25,000.