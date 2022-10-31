Realme 10 with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC confirmed to launch in India soon

Realme is preparing to launch a new budget smartphone in India, the Realme 10. The company hasn't yet revealed the official launch date of the phone, but it is planning to announce in it November. It has confirmed on Twitter that the Realme 10 will come with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which is a 4G chip. Now that 5G is available in India, people will likely look for 5G phones, instead of 4G.

While the company hasn't dropped any hint about whether it is also planning to announce a 5G model too, the leaks have hinted that the Realme 10 series will have one. We might get to see three models, including Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 5G, and Realme 10 Pro+. The Realme 9 series was launched with 5G, so the company is expected to sell 5G models too under the new Realme 10 series.

The 4G model is said to come with a typical 5,000mAh battery and the company will reportedly bundle a 33W fast charger in the box. The device will likely be offered with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. While the features for the Realme 10 5G are unknown right now, its Plus variant is rumoured to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

The more expensive model is said to have a slightly smaller battery than the 4G model. The leaks have suggested that the Realme 10 Pro+ has a 4,890mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It even packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

We won't likely see a very big change in the design department. On the front, we could either see a waterdrop-style notch or a punch-hole display design. The back panel design could differ a bit in comparison to Realme 9 series. Now that the company has started teasing about the upcoming phone, we should get more details about the Realme 10 series soon.