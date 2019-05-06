Realme 3 Pro to go on third flash sale today: Offers, features, price in India

Another day, another Realme sale. Realme 3 Pro will go on its third sale today at 12:00pm(noon). The phone will be available via Flipkart and the Realme's e-store. The Realme had its first sale on April 29 and the second sale was on May 3. To recall, Realme 3 Pro is challenging the Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro and is priced competitively.

As far as the launch offers are concerned, buyers who buy Realme 3 Pro using HDFC credit and debit cards will get flat Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart. This offer is also available to the consumers who opt for EMI transactions. The buyers on Flipkart will also be eligible for no-cost EMIs for three and six months.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of Realme 3 Pro can be bought for Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage models are available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

The specifications of Realme 3 Pro include a Snapdragon 710 SoC. In comparison, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's less powerful Snapdragon 675 chipset. Realme 3 Pro has a 6.3 inch full-HD IPS panel and slim bezels with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. Realme 3 Pro is available in three new colours namely Nitro Blue, Lightning Purple and Carbon Grey. As far as dimensions are concerned, the Realme 3 Pro measures 156.8 x 74.2 x 8.3 mm and weighs 172 grams.

On the imaging front,a Realme 3 Pro comes with an Ultra HD mode that will allow users to take 64-megapixel photos. There is also a vertically stacked 16MP and 5MP dual rear camera with Sony IMX 519 flagship grade sensor. Realme 3 Pro owners will also be able to record 960fps Super Slo-mo videos. For selfies, Realme 3 Pro has 25MP AI sensor.

Edited By: Udit Verma

