Realme 8 5G, Realme 8, Realme C21, among other phones get price hike of up to Rs 1,500

Realme has increased the price of its smartphones just months after their launch, citing expensive components. Smartphones that are now available for prices more than what they used to cost at launch include the Realme 8 5G, Realme 8, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, and Realme C25s. The price hike is up to Rs 1,500, which is on the Realme 8 series phones. The new prices are now reflected across all shopping channels, such as Realme's online store, Flipkart, Amazon, and even offline stores.

The price hike of smartphones weeks or months after their launch seems to have become the new trend in India. Companies would cite pricey components as the reason behind the price hike. Previously, Realme raised the price of its C-series and Narzo 30 series phones. Similarly, Xiaomi has been incessantly hiking the price of the Redmi Note 10. After the fifth revision of the price, the Redmi Note 10 now costs Rs 13,999, as opposed to the launch price of Rs 11,999. Companies such as Micromax have also increased prices. The biggest challenge here is the chip shortage that has affected the smartphone industry at large.

Realme 8 5G new price

After the hike of Rs 1,500, the Realme 8 5G now starts at Rs 15,499 instead of its original price of Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The mid-tier costs Rs 16,499, as opposed to Rs 14,999, for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Finally, the high-end model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage now costs Rs 18,499, instead of Rs 16,999.

Realme 8 new price

The Realme 8 now costs Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, up from the previous cost of Rs 14,499. The variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage now costs Rs 16,999, instead of Rs 15,499. The top model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 17,999, as opposed to the original price of Rs 16,499.

Realme C21 new price

The Realme C21 now costs Rs 8,999, up from Rs 8,499, for the variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is now priced at Rs 9,999, up from the original price of Rs 9,499.

Realme C25s new price

Launched earlier this year, the Realme C25s now costs Rs 10,999 for the variant that has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The previous cost of this phone was Rs 10,499. The other variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, however, costs Rs 11,999, instead of the Rs 11,499 price.

Realme C11 (2021) new price

The Realme C11 (2021) is now priced at Rs 7,299, up from the launch price of Rs 6,999, for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The second variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage now costs Rs 8,799, instead of Rs 8,499.