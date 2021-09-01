Realme 8i India launch teased with new MediaTek chipset

Realme has confirmed it will soon launch the Realme 8i smartphone in India. In a poll on Twitter, Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth, asked his followers what the company should launch first. Should it be the Realme 8s or the Realme 8i or both? People voted for the third option. Previous rumours have also said that the Realme 8s and Realme 8i will debut alongside each other. MediaTek also jumped into the conversation that was going on Twitter to confirm their processor will support the next 8 series phone.

Sheth tweeted separately, saying "Really looking forward to this collaboration MediaTek India," to which MediaTek replied, "Power up for the great reveal." Realme India's Twitter account joined the conversation to say: "Processing this conversation and saving 8!"

All that banter on Twitter is around the next 8-series phones that have been in the rumour mill for quite some time. Realme's Sheth had previously confirmed the company would launch the 8s and 8i smartphones but there has been no information on the timelines. Even now, neither Sheth nor the company itself is talking about the launch date for the Realme 8i and Realme 8s.

We recently learnt about the Realme 8s and that it will be the world's first smartphone with the new MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. Now, MediaTek is teasing that the Realme 8i will also pack a new processor, possibly the Helio G96. There have been rumours around this possibility. This will be a mid-range chipset that was launched back in July. It supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate on the display and up to a 108-megapixel camera. Realme 8 Pro comes with a 108-megapixel camera, so it is unlikely that these two phones will feature that, as well.

Other rumoured specifications of the Realme 8i include a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ display with a punch-hole on the top right corner. The back of the phone may have a 50-megapixel triple camera setup that would include a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will come with a 16-megapixel camera on the front side. The Realme 8i may come with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Inside the phone, there may be a 5000mAh battery with fast charging of some sort through a USB-C port at the bottom.

Realme is preparing to launch the Realme 8i alongside the Realme 8s soon in India, but we are not sure about the date at this point.