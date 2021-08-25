Realme 8i leaked renders reveal MediaTek Helio G96 processor, 50-megapixel camera

Realme 8 series debuted earlier this year with two smartphones, the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro. But the company is following its tradition to launch at least two more phones under the number series, the Realme 8s and the Realme 8i. Last month, Realme 8s cropped up along with its renders. This time it is the Realme 8i, which will be the fourth smartphone in the series. Now, the renders of the Realme 8i have leaked and, alongside, the key specifications of the smartphone have also made their way to the internet.

Thanks to OnLeaks, in collaboration with Digit, the renders of the Realme 8i show that the phone is going to have a very similar design to the existing 8 series phones. The Realme 8i has a triple-camera setup on the back, but there are four round camera islands in a rectangular module that juts out. One of the islands has an LED flashlight. The edges of the backside are curved, making the entire design look premium. On the front, the display has thin bezels and a punch-hole on the left side. There is a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone. The renders show the Realme 8i in metallic grey colour.

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 8i is rumoured to come with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. This is an upcoming processor, which means the Realme 8i may be the first phone to come with it. The Helio G96 processor may have two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores. It will be paired with the Mali-G57 graphics card. The Realme 8i may come with a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone will be 8.6mm thick and weigh 194 grams. There will be at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage on the Realme 8i.

In terms of cameras, the Realme 8i may be the first number series phone to come with a 50-megapixel camera. This camera may be accompanied by a 2-megapixel portrait camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera on the Realme 8i may be a 16-megapixel snapper. Inside the Realme 8i may be a 5000mAh battery and it may support 30W fast charging technology with a bundled charger. The phone may come with a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, according to the renders.