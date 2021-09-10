Realme 8s 5G phone launched in India, here are its price, specifications, and features

Realme launched two new smartphones in India earlier this week. One is the Realme 8s and the other one is called the Realme 8i. The former is a 5G phone and that is why it is going to appeal to more users. The Realme 8s comes as the world's first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which is a minor upgrade to the Dimensity 800U series. The phone also borrows some of its design elements, as well as some specifications from the existing 8-series phones.

The all-new Realme 8s is more like a filler until the company prepares for the launch of the Realme 9 series. At the launch event, Realme said that the Realme 9 series will arrive in India next year. That is because of the shortage of components that has impacted the entire chip manufacturing industry, and since chips go into everything, from a phone to a car, nearly all smartphone and automotive companies are facing the heat. Realme does not want a situation like the one Xiaomi faced with the Mi 11 Ultra's delayed shipping, and that is why the launch is deferred for now.

Anyway, the Realme 8s is here and it is going to appeal to most people, thanks to a good mix of specifications. Here is a quick rundown of the specifications, features, and price of the Realme 8s.

Realme 8s specifications

Display: The Realme 8s has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 per cent.

Processor: The Realme 8s uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. It is coupled with a Mali-G57 GPU.

RAM: Realme 8s has 6GB and 8GB of RAM options.

Storage: You get 128GB of internal storage on the Realme 8s, along with support for a microSD card of up to 1TB.

Rear cameras: Realme 8s comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera, assisted by a 4cm macro lens and a black-and-white camera. There is an LED flash on the back, as well.

Front camera: Inside the punch-hole on the display, the Realme 8s has a 16-megapixel camera.

Battery: The Realme 8s uses a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Operating system: Realme 8s runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme 8s features

Realme 8s comes with the dynamic RAM expansion technology, which allows you to convert some part of your phone's internal storage into RAM as and when you need more. You can get up to 5GB of dynamic RAM on the phone, which means the 8GB RAM variant can stretch to 13GB with this feature. Realme 8s also supports Super Nightscape mode on both front and rear cameras, so you can click photos in low light, as well. Realme's 33W fast charging feature, however, may be a turn off because, at the price of around Rs 18,000, Realme has previously packed 65W fast charging.

Realme 8s price in India

Realme 8s costs Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The phone comes in Universe Blue and Universe Purple colours, and the first sale is on September 13 at 12 pm.