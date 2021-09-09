Realme 8s quick review: Just another 5G phone on a budget?

Realme is on a spree again because it is the festive season in India and shoppers are buying new phones. The latest lot includes the Realme 8s and the Realme 8i, both sporting MediaTek chipsets inside. Both phones revive the 8-series that Realme introduced earlier this year with the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro, both of which were 4G phones. Realme later launched a 5G phone called the 8 5G. And the Realme 8s is the brand-new 5G phone in the series.

Realme 8s uses a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which has not been seen before on a phone. The chipset is a minor upgrade over the Dimensity 800U processor that powers the Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone. The entire range of 5G phones in Realme's sub-Rs 20,000 portfolio uses MediaTek processors, and they have often proved to be good enough for the performance you expect from phones at this price. I have the same expectations from the Realme 8s, even more, because it uses an upgraded chipset.

I am hoping the Realme 8s will be able to handle multiple apps and keep them in the background easily, thanks to up to 6GB of RAM on the phone. I have not tried playing games yet on the phone, but I am hopeful Battlegrounds Mobile India will run perfectly fine on the phone. The Realme 8s supports a 90Hz 6.5-inch LCD, which is big enough for most things, such as watching movies and videos. The high refresh rate ensures scrolling and swiping look smooth on the screen, but this also means that games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India will not support it yet.

Since it is an LCD, the colours on the Realme 8s display are not going to look exceptionally great but that does not mean it will be bad. The point is that having an OLED panel improves your watching experience. Because there is no OLED panel in the display, the Realme 8s comes with a physical fingerprint sensor, which is mounted on the power button on the right side of the phone. I tried it a few times and it unlocked the phone quickly, but I will be back with a thorough analysis in my review later.

The display has a punch-hole on the top and inside is a 16-megapixel camera. I am hoping the selfie camera will bring favourable results because the price of the phone raises expectations. There are three cameras on the backside of the Realme 8s, including a 64-megapixel sensor for primary needs. Realme's phones with 64-megapixel cameras in this range have not disappointed me much so far, and that is why I am hopeful this one will work in the customer's favour. Realme is shipping a bunch of software enhancements with this phone that you can use.

The Realme 8s uses a 5000mAh battery, which I think can last for a day easily. The phone does not come across as power-hungry and the lack of an OLED means less power consumption typically. Of course, the battery life depends on a lot of things, but the regular screen time is likely to be around 6-7 hours. Realme is giving support for 33W fast charging on the Realme 8s, which means your battery will take more than one and a half hours to fully charge. I would have liked at least 50W fast charging on this phone, so I will be closely monitoring if having 33W is actually good.

I will be reviewing the Realme 8s thoroughly in the next few days, so stay tuned. The Realme 8s goes on sale for the first time on September 13 for a starting price of Rs 17,999.