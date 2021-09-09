Realme 8s, Realme 8i launched in India with MediaTek chipsets and dynamic RAM, prices start at Rs 13,999

Realme has launched two new smartphones under the 8 series that it introduced earlier this year. There is a new Realme 8i and a Realme 8s, the latter of which is a 5G phone. Both new Realme phones use new MediaTek chipsets: the 8i uses the Helio G96 processor while the 8s uses the Dimensity 810 processor. Both phones are a continuation of Realme's strategy of pushing more phones at each price segment.

Today's event was another big one for Realme. The company launched not only two new phones, but also its first-ever tablet called the Realme Pad, and two new Bluetooth speakers called the Cobble and Pocket. All the products belong to the affordable range, unlike the recently launched GT series in India.

Realme 8s and Realme 8i price in India

Realme 8s comes in two configurations: the one with 6GB of RAM costs Rs 17,999 and the one with 8GB of RAM is priced at Rs 19,999. The Flipkart Upgrade program will let you buy this phone for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The phone comes in Universe Blue and Universe Purple colours and will go on sale starting at 12 noon on September 13 on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and mainline channels.

Realme 8i price in India is Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone's colour variants are Space Black and Space Purple. The first sale of the Realme 8i is at 12 pm on September 14 on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and mainline channels.

Realme 8i in Space Purple colour

Realme 8s and Realme 8i specifications

The Realme 8s is the new 5G phone that uses the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor under the hood. The phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM but has a 128GB inbuilt storage uniform. There is up to 13GB of dynamic RAM on the phone. There is support for a microSD card of up to 1TB. The phone has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 per cent. The phone has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button on the right side. Realme 8s runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

For photography, the Realme 8s comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera with an F1.8 6P lens, a macro camera, and a black and white camera on the back. Realme is touting that this camera supports features such as Super Nightscape, Panoramic View, Expert, Timelapse, Portrait

Mode, HDR, Ultra Macro, AI Scene Recognition, and AI Beauty. On the front, there is a punch-hole on the display, inside which is a 16-megapixel camera with an F2.1 aperture. The phone has a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology and it uses a USB-C port for that. The Realme 8s is 8.8mm thick and weighs 191 grams.

On the other hand, the Realme 8i comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor that was announced recently. The phone has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, along with support for a microSD card of up to 256GB. There is a dynamic RAM expansion feature available on the phone, using which you can get up to 5GB of extra RAM on the 6GB RAM variant. The phone packs a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

In the camera department, you get a 50-megapixel Samsung primary sensor with an F1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera residing inside the punch-hole on the display. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and VoLTE. The phone runs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology. The phone is 8.5mm thick and weighs 194 grams.