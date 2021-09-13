Realme 8s to go on first sale today on Flipkart with Rs 1,500 bank discount

Realme 8s, the latest smartphone from the stables of Realme, will go on its first sale today. The smartphone comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which is an upgrade over the Dimensity 800U processor that Realme has used on previous phones. The Realme 8s continues with the same design that the Realme 8 series arrived with earlier this year, but the specifications do not seem much inspired by the previous phones in the series.

In my first impressions, I found the 8s to be a decent phone. Although I have yet to take the phone through tests to find whether it is good for the money, the Realme 8s comes across as a phone that most people will go for, because of the design, display, and battery. Today is the first sale of the Realme 8s, so you can go ahead and read the first impressions to get an idea of how good or bad the phone is before finally deciding on buying it. Here are the details of the Realme 8s sale.

Realme 8s price in India

The Realme 8s costs Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM version and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM version. The phone comes in Universe Blue and Universe Purple colours. The first sale begins at 12 pm today on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and the phone will also be available from mainline offline stores in your city.

Realme 8s offers

If you buy the Realme 8s using an HDFC Bank credit card, debit card, or the Easy EMI option, you will get a discount of Rs 1,500. This offer is also valid for ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Realme 8s specifications

The Realme 8s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM but has a 128GB inbuilt storage uniform. There is up to 13GB of dynamic RAM on the phone, along with support for a microSD card of up to 1TB. The Realme 8s features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 per cent. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button on the right side. Realme 8s runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

For photography, the Realme 8s comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera with an F1.8 6P lens, a macro camera, and a black and white camera on the back. Inside the punch-hole on the display is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an F2.1 aperture. The phone has a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology through a USB-C port. The Realme 8s is 8.8mm thick and weighs 191 grams.