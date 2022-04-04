Realme 9 4G launch date in India announced, will be company's next 108-megapixel camera phone

Realme 9 4G, the next phone in the company's marquee series, is coming to India on April 7. This is the same day when Realme will launch its flagship phone, GT 2 Pro, in India alongside a few other products, including a new Realme Book laptop. The Realme 9 4G has been in rumours for quite some time, so the announcement that the phone has an upcoming launch is not surprising. Meanwhile, it is also good news for customers looking for a camera-centric phone because the Realme 9 4G is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel camera on the rear system.

In a tweet, Realme said that the Realme 9 4G will be able to offer "9X focusing accuracy", but it did not explain what that would be. Anyhow, the focus will be on cameras as the 108-megapixel camera will appeal to customers who liked the company's first phone with that sensor, the Realme 8 Pro.

Realme launched the 8 Pro last year as its first phone with a 108-megapixel camera. In our review, we found the camera was quite good and offered various tricks to shoot. With the Realme 9 4G, the company may be planning to offer even more ways to capture shots, but a revamp to Realme's standard camera app is unlikely. Realme has confirmed that the Realme 9 4G will use a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM6 imaging sensor, which has been manufactured by Samsung. The rest of the specifications of the upcoming Realme 9 4G have not been officially announced yet, but the rumours are rife that it will be a lower mid-range (sub-Rs 20,000) phone.

Realme 9 4G specifications

According to rumours, the Realme 9 4G will come with a 16-megapixel front camera, probably housed inside a punch-hole on the display. Tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted a poster of the Realme 9 4G, revealing that the phone will use an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, both of which offer a smooth experience when scrolling or playing games. Since there is going to be an AMOLED display, the phone will offer an in-display fingerprint sensor and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits.

The phone will have a 7.99mm thin body and weigh 178 grams. The Realme 9 4G will come with the Ripple Holographics Design, which we recently saw on the Realme 9 5G SE, and the colour variants are going to be called Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White, and Meteor Black. The poster also revealed details about the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, such as NanoPixel Plus Technology, 9-Sum Pixel Binning, and more light intake for better photos. The other cameras in the rear system will use a "super" wide-angle sensor with a field of view of 120 degrees and a 4cm macro sensor.

Realme 9 4G expected price in India

There is no information about the price of the upcoming Realme 9 4G, but we can take a guess based on the price of last year's Realme 8 Pro. Realme launched the 8 Pro for a starting price of Rs 17,999, which may be an indication that the upcoming Realme 9 4G will also cost around the same price.

Realme 9 4G launch event details

The launch of the Realme 9 4G will take place alongside the GT 2 Pro on April 7. The event is slated to begin at 12.30 pm in India. Realme will live-stream the event on its YouTube channel for you to catch real-time updates.