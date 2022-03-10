Realme 9 5G SE, Realme 9 5G launched: 5000mAh battery, Full-HD display for starting price of Rs 14,999

Realme has launched two new 5G phones in India: the Realme 9 5G and the Realme 9 5G SE. Powered by different chipsets, both the new number-series phones bring features such as fast-charging and ultra-HD cameras to the table. While the Realme 9 5G is the successor to the Realme 8 5G, the Realme 9 5G SE has arrived for the first time in Realme's phone lineup.

Of course, the spotlight is on the Realme 9 5G SE. The "SE" stands for Speed Edition. This is Realme's first SE phone, but if you take a look at its specifications, you will see a premium gaming phone. You get a 144Hz display, a Qualcomm 5G processor, and a fast-charging battery all of which will attract gamers. But since the phone uses a mid-range chipset, do not expect high-end graphics to run.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE price in India

The Realme 9 5G comes in two RAM variants. The one with 6GB of RAM costs Rs 14,999, while the high-end version with 8GB of RAM is priced at Rs 17,499. It comes in Meteor Black and Stargaze White colours. It goes on sale on March 14 from Flipkart, Realme's online store, and stores near you.

The better-specced Realme 9 5G SE also comes in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants. The former costs Rs 19,999, while the latter is priced at Rs 22,999. The colour variants for this phone are Starry Glow and Azure Glow. The phone goes on sale on March 14 at 12 pm from Flipkart and Realme's online store.

You can get a discount of Rs 2,000 on the price in the first sale of both phones, but for that, you need to use an ICICI card for an online purchase.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE specifications

The Realme 9 5G is the marquee phone in the entire 9 series. In other words, this phone brings the most balanced set of specifications for a lower mid-range price. Its specifications look good, too. The Realme 9 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can add a microSD card to expand the storage.

People who prioritise software are going to be a bit disappointed because the Realme 9 5G ships with Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. But it should only matter to people who want to use the latest Android features of Android 12. Realme is already in the process of rolling out Realme UI 3.0 to its phones and the 9 5G is expected to get the new version sometime later this year. The Realme 9 5G also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The three cameras of the Realme 9 5G include a 48-megapixel main sensor with an F1.8 aperture, a black-and-white sensor with an F2.4 aperture, and a 4cm macro sensor with an F2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera and it resides inside the punch-hole on the display. The phone uses a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging through a USB-C port. Realme will provide the fast charger in the box. With a thickness of 8.5mm, the Realme 9 5G is one of the thinnest phones in the category with a 5000mAh battery.

The better Realme 9 5G Speed Edition brings some notable improvements over the 9 5G. You get a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 144Hz and support for HDR10. There is a punch-hole on the display, inside which is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. This phone also uses Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, but the Android 12 update should be available soon. The phone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor that brings mid-range performance and 5G. There is up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the phone, but you can add a microSD card for more storage.

You get the same 48-megapixel triple-camera system on the Realme 9 5G SE as the Realme 9 5G. Also same is the 5000mAh battery on the Realme 9 5G SE, but it supports faster 30W charging. The charger is bundled with the phone.