Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition confirmed: Here is what we expect to see

Realme 9 Pro+ will soon have a limited edition variant celebrating the popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire. Realme has announced the special edition right after the launch of two new phones under its Realme 9 Pro series. Realme 9 Pro+ comes as the more premium one of the two.

Taking to Twitter, the global account of the company revealed the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition following the launch of the regular variant. Not many details have been shared as of now. What is known is, there will be a special edition of the new Realme phone in time to come. So all we can do at this stage is speculate on how it may shape up.

Hints can be taken from the new Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+. Most notably, both the phones come with a colour-shifting design on the back. In case you do not like the regular colour options, the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition is sure to carry an intriguing colour mix. It is very likely that the colours on the special edition will interest the gamer community.

We may see some other differences on the limited edition, like a reworked theme that will be based on that of Free Fire. The UI elements and sound effects may also be inspired by the game.

Such limited edition phones usually carry goodies marking a collaboration between the two firms. These may include poster cards or a special case to show off the limited edition moniker. So, we can expect such things with the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition too.

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition: Expected specifications

As for specifications, it is likely that the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition will feature the top specifications available on the regular variant. A quick rundown shows a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset coupled to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There will be a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone will rely on a 4500mAh battery with up to a 60W charging rate and support for reverse charging.

Its 3.5mm headphone jack will come in handy for gamers buying the phone for its "Free Fire" tag. Then there is Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certified stereo speakers. Cameras include a 50-megapixel triple-lens setup at the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. You can check out all there is to know about the Realme 9 Pro+ in our review here.