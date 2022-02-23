Realme 9 Pro sale in India today: Best price, offers, and three reasons to consider it

Realme 9 Pro will be available to buy in India from today. The new Realme phone is one of the two that the company launched last week in the 9 Pro series. Although mostly similar, the Realme 9 Pro comes with a little less powerful set of specifications, but it comes with useful features such as a 120Hz display and a big 5000mAh battery. If the specifications do not look interesting to you, take a look at the Sunrise Blue colour variant of the Realme 9 Pro that changes colours when sunlight falls on it.

The colour-shifting design of the Realme 9 Pro is very flashy. You will either love it or hate it. Although I have not been able to try out the Realme 9 Pro, I reviewed the 9 Pro Plus's Sunrise Blue colour model. I was amazed to see how a phone with a sky blue-ish colour changed to red as soon as I took it out on a sunny day. But while this trick looked good, it could not impress me since I like subdued colours more. For people like me, one of Realme 9 Pro's Midnight Black and Aurora Green colourways is a better option.

Realme 9 Pro price in India

The Realme 9 Pro comes in two configurations. There is a 6GB RAM and 128GB variant that costs Rs 17,999 and a variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the price of Rs 20,999. You can buy the Realme 9 Pro in Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green, and Midnight Black colours. The sale for the Realme 9 Pro will go live at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme's online store. Realme also says that the 9 Pro will be available from offline stores, so you can visit Realme partner stores near you.

Realme 9 Pro sale offers

While the price of Rs 17,999 for the base storage option of the Realme 9 Pro is good if you consider the specifications and features, Realme has an offer for people to buy the phone on the sale today. You can get a flat discount of Rs 2,000 using an HDFC Bank credit card, debit card, or EMI payment option. Keep in mind that this offer is valid for the first sale only, which is why you should buy this phone today if you are considering it. If you are not willing to pay upfront, Flipkart has no-cost EMI payment options starting at Rs 3,000.

Realme 9 Pro: Worth buying?

For the starting price of Rs 17,999, the Realme 9 Pro comes across as a good phone, but three features stand out. Let us talk about these features.

Realme 9 Pro comes with a big 6.6-inch display that binge-watchers will appreciate. The display has a Full-HD resolution, so everything will look great. Gamers will like the 120Hz refresh rate on the Realme 9 Pro.

Powering the Realme 9 Pro is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which is a 5G chipset. It is one of the fastest processors in the lower mid-range, so multitasking and gaming are going to be great on the phone.

With the 5000mAh battery inside the Realme 9 Pro, the phone will be able to last a day easily. The 33W fast charging support on the phone helps when you are running short on time and want battery charge to last your commute.