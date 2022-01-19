Realme 9 Pro series will have 5G phones for over Rs 15,000, confirms Madhav Sheth

Realme 9 Pro series is coming to India soon for a price of more than Rs 15,000, Realme India boss Madhav Sheth has confirmed. And since it is a series, you can expect at least two phones in it and they will both have 5G. Sheth also said that the vanilla Realme 9 is also in the pipeline for an imminent launch in India. Realme has already introduced one phone in the 9 series, the Realme 9i, in India, while the rest of the phones, which reportedly are three in number, will arrive separately over the next few weeks.

Sheth told 91Mobiles that with the Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro, the company wants to provide its users "with leap-forward performance and trendsetting design at a reasonable price." The price for the Realme 9 Pro series may, thus, be above Rs 15,000. Now, this is a little vague because we do not know the maximum price, so this price could be anything more than Rs 15,000. The predecessor Realme 8 Pro arrived at a price of Rs 17,999 in March last year, so definitely the price will be higher due to advancements in technology as well as the hike due to chip shortage.

As for the Realme 9, there is not much to tell. But Sheth is asking his Twitter followers what phone his company is "bringing soon to India."

The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are likely to be the two phones in the 9 Pro series, and both these phones have showed up on the websites of various certification platforms. That indicates that these two phones are ready for launch in different markets globally, but a launch date is what is not clear at this point. While we may still be waiting for that information, we have already seen what the Realme 9 Pro may look like and learned about its specifications.

A recently leaked image showed the Realme 9 Pro will bear the same design as the Realme 9i, or originally, the GT 2 Pro. The phone may come with a punch-hole display with a thick chin. On the back, it will have three cameras, two of which will appear big in size to respect the new design. The specifications of the Realme 9 Pro, according to that leak, include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, a 6.95-inch 120Hz OLED display, a 64-megapixel camera system, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

We do not know much about the Realme 9 Pro+ at this point, but since this phone is supposed to be an advanced version of the regular 9 Pro, you can expect a better processor, better cameras, and better charging technology on the battery at least. The design may also be slightly different.