Realme 9 Pro sketches reveal GT 2 Pro-like design, key specifications

Realme 9i is coming to India on January 18, but that is just the first of at least four phones that the company has planned to launch in its new number series. There will be a regular, a Pro, and a Pro+ variant in the Realme 9 series. We have now received fresh information about the Realme 9 Pro. Some sketches of the Realme 9 Pro have leaked and they suggest what this phone is supposed to look like. Some specifications of the Realme 9 Pro have also come out.

A report by SmartPrix has published these new sketches of the Realme 9 Pro, sourced from the renowned tipster OnLeaks. The design of the Realme 9 Pro in these sketches looks very similar to that of the GT 2 Pro, which is interesting because the upcoming Realme 9i also looks like it. The rear side of the Realme 9 Pro has a rectangular island for cameras and it has rounded edges. There is "realme" written at the bottom.

The front side of the Realme 9 Pro shows a punch-hole in the display, which is also similar to the design of the GT 2 Pro, as well as Realme 9i. The phone, however, has a slight difference in terms of how the buttons are located. The volume rocker is on the left, while the power button seems on the right.

In terms of specifications, we know only so much about them. The Realme 9 Pro may come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which is as big as the ones we have seen on recent Realme phones. We can expect the display to come with some sort of high refresh rate. The Realme 9i comes with 90Hz, so it would not be a stretch to expect at least 90Hz on the Realme 9 Pro, as well. The processor is not clear right now, but we may expect the phone to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with at least 8GB of RAM.

The interesting bit is that the Realme 9 Pro is reported to come with a main camera sensor customised by Sony. Reports suggest there may be a 108-megapixel sensor in the main camera, which we saw previously on the Realme 8 Pro. But customisations from Sony should mean there will be either better algorithms for processing photos, or a mode that will bring some sort of filter in the Realme 9 Pro. The Realme 9 Pro is also said to come with a 5000mAh battery inside, which is great considering the rest of the specifications will be at least mid-range, if not lower premium.