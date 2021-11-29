Realme 9 series may come with four phones, India launch likely in January

Realme 9 series is set to arrive in India next year according to the company's announcement that it made earlier this year. The company did drop the bomb early so as to put an end to the rumours that were suggesting the Realme 9 series would be cancelled. But it did not say anything about what the Realme 9 series would pack. A fresh rumour aims to shed some light on that. There may be four Realme 9-series phones and all of them will come in 2022.

The four Realme 9-series phones will be called Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9i, and Realme 9 Pro+ or Realme 9 Max, according to a report by 91Mobiles. The launch of all four smartphones may take place sometime in February next year. However, the report does mention there is a possibility the launch may be moved up to January last week. It is also possible that Realme will hold more than one event to launch the entire Realme 9-series, in which case the first event may fall in the last week of January and the rest in February.

Realme has not said anything about the launch events for the upcoming Realme 9 series yet except for stating that next year is when we will get to see the new phones, which is why I suggest you take the report with a pinch of salt for now.

The Realme 9 series, additionally, has leaked through listings on smartphone benchmarking and certification platforms. Recently, a Realme phone dubbed Realme 9 Pro+ was spotted on the IMEI database, which logs the IMEI number of every phone that is sold globally. The model number was RMX3393, but the specifications were not explicitly mentioned in the listing. Similarly, the EEC platform, which is Russia's regulatory body that gives certificates to smartphones for launch in the market, also listed the Relame 9 Pro+ smartphone.

EEC also seemingly gave a certificate to the Realme 9i, which was listed with the model number RMX3491. Again, no specifications were mentioned alongside. But if we were to assume, we could go by Realme's previous phones in the number series and take a guess at what the upcoming phones may have to offer.

For instance, the Realme 9 Pro+ (or Realme 9 Max) may be the highest-end phone with specifications such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, and a 108-megapixel camera on the rear. The Realme 9i, on the other hand, may be the cheapest one in the series and may belong to the budget segment, much like the Realme 8i. It may also lack 5G support, if not anything else, compared to the rest of the Realme 9-series phones.