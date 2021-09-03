Realme 9 series teased, full announcement expected at September 9 event

Realme's next number series, the Realme 9, is coming soon. A report earlier this week said that the Realme 9 series may be coming in October in the build-up to Diwali, which is falling in early November this year. Now, Realme India and Europe's chief marketing officer, Francis Wong has confirmed that more details about the Realme 9 series will be out on September 9. This is the same day when Realme will launch its new Realme 8i, Realme 8s, and Realme Pad.

"As you all know, #realme launches two generations of Number & Pro every year (one for H1, another for H2). Ppl are now asking abt realme 9 series, we have a big announcement to make on the upcoming launch 8s & 8i event on 9th Sep. So book your calendar and watch it live," wrote Wong in a tweet on Thursday.

Realme is likely to talk about the Realme 9 series at the launch next week. While I am not sure if there will be intricate details coming out at the event, Realme will definitely talk about its number series and how the upcoming one will bring more features to the table. There have been very few leaks about the Realme 9 series and the specifications of the phones under it are very scarce at this moment.

However, considering the Realme 8 series that debuted earlier this year, Realme is likely to put a focus on a single feature more than anything else. The Realme 8 Pro arrived earlier this year in India with a 108-megapixel camera. In my review, I wrote about how the Realme 8 Pro is only good enough for its camera, while other things are not reasonable for the price it came for. But despite all that, the Realme 8 Pro was a good phone to buy if you look at it in isolation.

Realme 9, similarly, will come with a feature that will be centred on a single specification. Samsung recently launched the 200-megapixel camera for phones and it is possible, Realme may call dibs on it for the next series of phones. Whatever the case, Realme will begin teasing the launch of Realme 9 well before the actual date, so let us wait for that.

Meanwhile, Realme is gearing up to launch Realme 8s and Realme 8i smartphones in India on September 9. The smartphones are going to come with brand-new MediaTek processors: Dimensity 810 for the Realme 8s and Helio G96 for the Realme 8i. Both phones are also going to come with in-display cameras, among other things.