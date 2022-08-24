Realme 9i 5G first sale in India begins today: Price, offers and specifications

Realme 9i 5G, Realme's affordable 5G-enabled smartphone, will go on sale in India for the first time today, August 24. The phone sits alongside the 4G-enabled Realme 9i, though both devices look different in terms of design and specifications. The phone will be up for grabs at 12 PM on Flipkart and the official Realme channels. As a part of the early sale offer, Realme 9i 5G will be available to buy with an instant discount. Customers will get Rs 1,000 off, but there's a catch.

Realme 9i 5G price in India

The Realme 9i 5G has two storage variants in India. The price of the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is set at Rs 14,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option costs Rs 16,999.

Customers with an ICICI Bank debit or credit card will get Rs 1,000 off. That means customers can buy the Realme 9i 5G for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 for a limited period. Apart from that, customers can also choose between Soulful Blue, Rocking Black, and Metallica Gold colour options.

Realme 9i 5G specifications

Being a budget smartphone, the Realme 9i 5G offers modest specifications. The phone features a plastic body. However, the company has used a PMMA material that leaves a glass-like glossy finish. Otherwise, there's a 6.6-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution (2,400x1,800 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience. The screen still retains the antiquated waterdrop-notch, which some brands like Motorola are removing from their smartphones to offer a more modern look.

Under the hood, the Realme 9i 5G draws power from Dimensity 810 SoC that comes paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its triple rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a portrait camera, and a macro sensor. There's also an 8-megapixel on the front for selfies. Other key features of the Realme 9i 5G include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.