Realme 9i 5G India launch today: How watch livestream, expected price and specs

The Realme 9i 5G will debut in India today. As the name suggests, the new phone will be a 5G variant of the existing Realme 9i, which debuted in the country in January 2022. Realme has been aggressively updating its Realme 9 series, while the Realme 10 series launch is around the corner. The company is trying to cover all price points between Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 with its Realme 9 and Narzo 50 series. The latest Realme 9i 5G will likely be touted as an affordable 5G smartphone to rival brands like Redmi and Samsung.

How to watch Realme 9i 5G livestream

The launch event will be streamed live on Realme India's YouTube and social media channels. Fans can watch the event at 11:30 AM. Realme typically launches multiple devices at its launch events, though details remain unclear if we'll see anything apart from the Realme 9i 5G.

Realme 9i 5G specifications

Ahead of the official launch, Realme has set up a dedicated section on its main website that highlights the design and some key specifications.

The smartphone looks quite different from the existing Realme 9i 4G. It now features a unibody design with three cameras on the back. The colour option includes gold, but the company add more variants.

The official poster also reveals a fingerprint scanner on the side. The Realme 9i 5G also features a flat-edge design, inspired by the iPhone 12 and 13 series. At the bottom, it houses a 3.5mm audio jack apart from the USB-C charging port.

However, the front panel still retains a waterdrop notch, which is slowly getting outdated on smartphones. The company has revealed that the display supports a 90Hz refresh rate to offer a smooth scrolling experience. It will also improve the viewing experience while gaming.

Realme says the upcoming Realme 9i 5G measures 8.1mm in thickness -- making it "ultra-slim". Although it is slimmer when compared to most budget smartphones, brands like Motorola are trimming down the thickness of their smartphones. For instance, its budget Moto G52 measures 7.99mm in thickness.

Under the hood, the Realme 9i houses a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. Other details about the device remain unclear. Going by the spec sheet, the Realme 9i 5G could be priced at around Rs 15,000. The Realme 9i currently costs Rs 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB variant.